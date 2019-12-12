Saturday, Hopewell football will hope to write their name into the history books by finishing the season 15-0 and winning the state championship. They will face Lord Botetourt, who also enters the game undefeated. The two teams have met one other time, in a state semifinal in 2015.

Ahead of the title tilt, The Progress-Index reached out to Roanoke Times high school sports editor Robert Anderson for a Q&A to shed some light on the team standing in Hopewell's way of history.

Q: Lord Botetourt is undefeated this season, but some of their games have been tight affairs. In general, how has the season gone?

A: It hasn't been completely smooth. Star junior RB Hunter Rice broke his left ankle on the first offensive series in the season opener at Brookville. Lord Botetourt won 15-9 on a late touchdown.

Rice missed five games and did not play offense in the next game before returning to the offensive side in the Franklin County game.

The team's other offensive star, senior RB Evan Eller, was lost for the season with a torn ACL in Week 3 in a 20-14 win over Bluefield (W.Va.), which finished as the West Virginia Class AA runner-up.

Lord Botetourt had to come back to defeat Franklin County 22-21.

The Cavaliers won the Blue Ridge District title with a close 14-7 victory over Northside.

The 10-0 regular season was the first since 1961.

Q: Lord Botetourt lost their starting quarterback, Evan Eller, in the third game of the season. His replacement, James-Ryan Salvi, has steered the team to a 10-0 record since taking over, maintaining the undefeated season. Has the team's offensive approach changed under Salvi? How has he managed to lead the team to a perfect record despite being the backup?

A: The approach has not really changed, but Eller's loss cannot be minimized.

Lord Botetourt still plays power football. You might see one wideout at the most with two tight ends and a blocking back to go with Rice and Salvi. This is smash-mouth football until you can stop it.

Salvi is a capable thrower. He hit some key third-down completions in the playoff win over Northside, which got tight after Lord Botetourt built a 24-0 lead. Junior WR Kyle Arnholt has 47 receptions. He is the primary target.

Q: Since taking over in 2012, head coach Jamie Harless has turned Lord Botetourt into a consistent winner, with playoff appearances in each of his seasons in charge. What are some characteristics of his teams, and how does this group compare to Lord Botetourt teams of the recent past?

The main characteristic is the development of size and strength in the weight room. Overall, Lord Botetourt does not and has not possessed great team speed so the power running game is what Harless has sold and his players have bought in.

Not to say Lord Botetourt has not produced outstanding skill players. Bradley Lythgoe was a star RB on the 2015 team that defeated Hopewell in the state semifinals. Lythgoe tore his ACL in that game. He was similar to Eller in ability and unfortunately, the end of their high school careers mirror each other.

Rice has good speed at 220 pounds. He already has a scholarship offer from Virginia.

I think this Lord Botetourt team might be better defensively than the recent versions. Last year's team threw the ball effectively when needed, somewhat like this year's.

Q: Lord Botetourt has been strong defensively all season, holding eight different opponents to 10 or fewer points this year. Hopewell's offense is dominated by their running game. How do you think Lord Botetourt will deal with Hopewell's run-heavy attack?

Hopewell will be the fastest team Lord Botetourt has played this year, although Bluefield and Heritage had talent and scored just 14 points.

Lord Botetourt has played once this year on artificial turf and has practiced on turf this week.

The forecast for Saturday is a cold rain. Tough to say how it will all play out.

Thinking back to the last Hopewell-Lord Botetourt semifinal game (in 2015), and I recall the Blue Devils getting off to a very poor start after the long bus ride. There were about four crucial plays including a botched punt that Lord Botetourt's punter picked up and converted a first down on a pass.

Who knows if something like that will be a big play Saturday?

Robert Anderson is the High School Sports Editor for The Roanoke Times, which covers Lord Botetourt. He has been in that position since 2001.