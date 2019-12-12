HOPEWELL — Hopewell head coach Ricky Irby was at ease in interviews with local media during practice Thursday, ahead of the Blue Devils' Class 3 state championship game against Lord Botetourt Saturday.

Outwardly at ease, at least.

"I'm a nervous wreck every week, no matter who we play," Irby said.

Perhaps those nerves were shared by his team Thursday, as they began practice in a "lackadaisical" fashion. Or perhaps their effort was due to an easy confidence — Hopewell is 14-0, after all.

Thursday's start aside, Irby said he has been pleased with his team's practices this week ahead of the title tilt, which could see his team crowned as state champions for the second time in three years.

"Practice has been great," he said. "Our kids are working hard and we're ready to roll."

That championship experience from 2017 is something Irby and the Blue Devils are leaning on this week, he said. With the game being held at Liberty University's 25,000-seat Williams Stadium, Irby believes his players will not be intimidated by the bigger, impressive atmosphere because of their 2017 win, which was held at William & Mary's Zable Stadium, with a capacity of just under 13,000.

"We did it two years ago, and a lot of these kids were there too," Irby said of playing in a large stadium. "I think that'll help them. They've been there before, they understand (the championship atmosphere). I don't think the moment will be too big for them."

The location will create travel differences for the two teams, though. Lord Botetourt is located just about an hour from Williams Stadium, while Hopewell will travel nearly two and a half hours. Irby didn't expect the travel to hinder his team's performance, noting that they will be taking a charter bus, and that they have traveled similar long distances already this season.

Saturday will mark the second time Hopewell and Lord Botetourt have faced each other. They last met in a 28-17 Lord Botetourt win in the 2015 state semifinals, a game Lord Botetourt hosted. This year's Cavaliers' team boasts a power running game, headlined by what Irby called a "huge" offensive line, led by 6-5, 315-pound senior Gage Bassham. That fact has given his defensive gameplan an obvious focus.

"That's going to be a key," Irby said, referring to his defense's performance against Lord Botetourt's running attack. "(We're) going to have to slow them down, (we're) not going to stop them. They're really good at what they do."

Despite his proclaimed nerves, though, it was difficult to detect a lack of confidence in Irby. As has been his custom throughout Hopewell's historic, undefeated season, Irby claimed that his team is, "preparing the same each week, no matter who we're playing," before admitting, "Nothing really changes for us, (but) it's a little bigger. It's a bigger game.

"Our goal all year is to go 1-0," Irby said, revisiting what has been his mantra all year, "and this is the last one."

