KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College president Jennifer Orlikoff is pleased to announce that Keri Whitacre was recently named director of development.

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College president Jennifer Orlikoff is pleased to announce that Keri Whitacre was recently named director of development.

Whitacre previously served as a psychology instructor at the college.

In this position, Whitacre will work closely with the WVU Foundation, managing all aspects of the Potomac State College development program, including a comprehensive major gift program; establishing and maintaining operational goals along with budgetary requirements; developing and executing a comprehensive donor relations and stewardship plan; developing and executing various special events; and planning, organizing, and implementing development strategies for all special projects and capital projects.

Prior to coming to Potomac State, Whitacre worked as a substitute teacher for the Mineral County Board of Education, as a licensed insurance agent with Brown Insurance Agency, and in the marketing division of First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union.

She also worked with the nonprofit, The Family Junction, Inc., for 10 years as an executive co-director. While there, she developed parenting curriculum as well as coordinating and facilitating parent education classes. Additionally, Whitacre developed budgets, evaluated parenting programs and outcomes, facilitated fundraising activities, and applied for potential grant funding.

Whitacre attended Potomac State from fall 1990 to spring 1991. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology, and her master’s degree and Ed.D. in educational psychology, all from WVU. She is a member of the American Psychological Association and has served on various committees at the College.

“With her breadth of experience that includes working with non-profits, sales and academics, as well as being an alumna of Potomac State College, Keri will be a tremendous asset to our college as the director of development. I am looking forward to working with her to achieve even greater success for Potomac State College,” Orlikoff said.





