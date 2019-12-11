KEYSER - Sgt. Paul Sabin will step into the role as Keyser's chief of police this month as the current chief, Tom Golden, prepares to leave the position to enjoy his retirement.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Sgt. Paul Sabin will step into the role as Keyser’s chief of police this month as the current chief, Tom Golden, prepares to leave the position to enjoy his retirement.

Sabin, who has been a member of the Keyser Police Department for approximately ten years, was among three candidates considered for the job.

According to mayor Damon Tillman, Chief Golden and city administrator Amanda Brafford interviewed all three candidates for the job, and he spoke with them as well.

“It was a hard decision,” Tillman said of the task of choosing among the three. Nevertheless, he recommended Sabin Wednesday during the regular Keyser City Council meeting, and the officer was approved by a 3-0 vote with council member Jennifer Junkins absent.

A law enforcement veteran with over 25 years of experience, Sabin began his career in Florida and served for several years as a Mineral County Sheriff’s deputy, moving up the ranks to chief deputy under then-sheriff Gary White.

Following a bid for sheriff in 2008, in which he narrowly lost to Craig Fraley, he was hired into the Keyser Police Department by then-chief Karen Shoemaker and currently holds the rank of sergeant.

Golden praised Sabin, calling him “authentic,” and noted that he feels he will be “in it for the long run” and that he will continue the current efforts in reaching out and being an important part of the community.

Golden submitted his resignation from the position he has held for approximately a year and a half last month, and will be retiring sometime this month.

He plans to work with Sabin to help him prepare to take the helm of the department by Jan. 1.