CHARLESTON– A former Mineral County commissioner currently serving time in a federal penitentiary for possession of child pornography has lost a 15-year battle to receive compensation he said was owed him for prior work conducting land sales for the state of West Virginia.

The state Supreme Court on Nov. 13 upheld Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles E. King’s decision last year denying Stephen C. Sluss’ writ of mandamus against West Virginia State Auditor John B. McKuskey.

In the 10-page memorandum opinion, the Supreme Court said King correctly dismissed the case because Sluss had failed to establish a "clear legal right” to the money he said was owed him by the auditor’s office.

According to court records, then-Auditor Glen B. Gainer hired Sluss in May 1994 as a temporary employee, and later appointed him as a deputy land commissioner for Logan County. From then until 1997, Sluss was paid $45 an hour.

Then, in 1997, Sluss signed some one-year contracts with the auditor’s office to perform "deputy land commissioner work” at $50 an hour. His work expanded to include tax deed sales in Gilmer, Harrison, Jefferson, Lewis, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Randolph, Roane, Uphsur and Wetzel counties.

That same year, the Legislative Auditor conducted a review of the auditor’s office budget for fiscal years 1999 and 2000 and found it ‘is collecting fees and commissions not specifically authorized by West Virginia Code.”

According to W.Va. code, a deputy commissioner is entitled to a fee of $10 for each item certified by him in addition to a commission of 15 percent of each sale.

In addition to an hourly rate, Sluss should’ve received a commission for the sales or redemptions he conducted, and findings of the audit concluded Sluss was owed $149,761.39.

In disputing the audit’s findings, the auditor’s office assigned Sluss to the additional counties since it could not find qualified candidates to handle the work because the sales were not profitable. Also, it maintained as an employee, Sluss was ineligible to receive both a salary and a commission, and the work he did conduct on the sales was minimal.

Sluss filed a claim with the Legislative Claims Commission on July 10, 2003, followed by his writ 13 days later.

In a footnote to the Court’s opinion, the writ remained active for the next 15 years with the docket sheet providing "little to no information with regard to what occurred with the various hearings that were scheduled.”

In his June 13, 2018 order dismissing the writ, King found Sluss missed the deadline to file by a month. King also ruled that a special deputy such as Sluss was "not required to be compensated in the same manner as a deputy land commissioner” and since Sluss knowingly acquiesced to receiving a salary for seven years, he could not seek “additional compensation for work that was performed by the land division.”

On Dec. 4, 2017, a criminal compliant in U.S. District Court charged Sluss with one count of receipt of child pornography. The complaint alleged Sluss the previous April used the screen name "mckicker40” to receive child pornography from an online group called ChatStep.

In April 2018, Sluss pleaded guilty to the charge, and was sentenced in August 2018 to six years in prison, and ordered to pay a special $5,000 assessment.

Sluss is currently housed at the FCI Petersburg, a minimum security prison in Hopewell, Virginia, and is slated for release on March 1, 2023. Upon his release, he will be required to serve an additional 15 years of supervised release, and register as a sex offender.

At the time of his arrest, Sluss operated a law practice in Hurricane, West Virginia.

Following suspension due to his incarceration, the Court on Oct. 4, 2018 disbarred Sluss following a petition he submitted for voluntary annulment of his law license.

A native of Fort Ashby, Sluss served as a state Delegate from 1982-83, then as a Mineral County commissioner from 1987-92.





