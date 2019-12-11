4-3 vote ends long-running debate over making council-appointed officers live in Hopewell

HOPEWELL — The long-running debate over required residency for City Council-appointed officers came to an end Tuesday night in a 4-3 vote giving council the right to waive that requirement.

That change largely stemmed from the summer 2019 appointment of Sandra R. Robinson as city attorney. Robinson, who took over for Stefan Calos last July, was a candidate for the position in 2015, but the residency requirement at that time prevented her from being hired. Council’s vote Tuesday amends the Hopewell code that the city attorney, city manager or city clerk must be, or agree to become Hopewell residents upon employment.

Robinson, the former county attorney for Louisa County, has not set up residency in Hopewell.

Two of the three votes against the code change came from councilors Deborah B. Randolph and John B. Partin Jr. Last June, Randolph and Partin voted against hiring Robinson ... not because of her qualifications but because she did not plan to move to the city. They were joined Tuesday night by Councilor Janice Denton in dissention.

Before voting, Partin reaffirmed his belief that the city attorney should live within the city limits.

“I’m not trying to say these individuals don’t do a good job, but I personally feel that you have a deeper commitment to the city when you live here,” Partin said.

The only citizen who spoke during a public hearing on the code change was former city voter registrar Yolanda W. Stokes, who favored the requirement.

“When you’re considering certain positions, I think they should be required to live in the city for a certain period of time, perhaps beyond the probationary period,” Stokes said.

Councilor Brenda S. Pelham admitted she used to be a strong proponent of the residency requirement. However, that stance has softened, she added, after she saw other localities remove the requirement. Robinson, Pelham said, has also proven to be the best city attorney she has seen in 15 years on council.

“I feel confident that even though she is not a resident, she’s vested in our community by the work that she performs,” Pelham stated.

Pelham was joined by Mayor Jasmine E. Gore, Vice Mayor Patience A. Bennett and Councilor Arlene Holloway in voting for the amendment.

Robinson declined to comment on the vote after the meeting.

Calos, whose family has strong Hopewell ties, took over the city attorney position in 2015 as part of an agreement with the Richmond law firm for which he is employed — a sore subject for some on council at the time of his hiring. He tendered his resignation to Hopewell almost two years ago, but agreed to stay on until his replacement was found.

