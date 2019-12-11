Petersburg lawmaker says current process is too cumbersome; change must get state legislative approval

PETERSBURG — If you’re doing your council job the best you can, you should have the right to offer input on how much you should be paid.

That is the sentiment of Ward 5 Councilor W. Howard Myers, who pushed his colleagues to include in Petersburg’s 2020 legislative wish list a change in the city charter altering the process of setting the salaries of City Council members. Instead of relying on an independent citizens’ board to set the pay rate, Myers wants that ability put into the hands of the councilors themselves.

In Virginia, local governments have to seek approval from the General Assembly on any changes to their charters.

"The members of City Council who dutifully do their jobs and willfully do their jobs should be supported financially as other jurisdictions are," Myers said.

In neighboring Colonial Heights, for example, that city’s council is allowed by its charter to vote on its own pay rates.

Currently in Petersburg, the Circuit Court appoints the citizens panel that determines council pay. Salaries are set by that panel at the beginning of the council term and last for the term’s entirety of two years. Any pay changes approved by the panel during a council term do not take effect until the next council term.

Citizens have the right to object to a council pay hike, as long as they do so within 30 days after the panel setting the pay scale. The Circuit Court then reviews and rules on the objection.

Myers said that process takes too long.

Six of the seven councilors currently are paid $6,500 per year for their constituent service. The seventh — Petersburg’s mayor — gets an extra $2,500. Broken down into weekly increments, the six councilors earn about $125 per week and the mayor $160.

State code says that cities in Petersburg's population bracket (25,000 to 49,999) are capped at $12,000 annually for councilors and $13,000 for the mayor. Some localities, such as Alexandria and Fairfax County, have charter amendments that allow them to exceed the state thresholds.

Myers was joined in vocal support by Ward 2 Councilor Darren Hill, who called the current council “grossly underpaid” compared to neighboring localities.

The lone dissenter in the 5-1 vote to ask for the charter change was Ward 4 Councilor Charles H. Cuthbert, who said the current system keeps any councilor from "feathering his own nest without any checks of balances." The current process keeps councilors beholden to their bosses, the citizens.

"Checks and balances are good, that's one way to look at it," Cuthbert said. "The other way to look at it is, I think it's a little presumptuous for us to be setting our own salaries."

Myers countered that council creates its own checks and balances on the issue of pay.

"I did not delude that we were going to give ourselves a raise. there are checks and balances because there are seven members of the city council. Some can be opposed to it just like you have, so there is a democracy in place," Myers said. "However, we have two layers, where other cities enjoy the benefit whereas the city of Petersburg does not. So how fair and balanced is that?"

The General Assembly convenes Jan. 8.

Sean Jones can be reached at 804-722-5172 or sjones@progress-index.com.