By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser Police chief Tom Golden spoke with the News Tribune Tuesday afternoon to elaborate on his reasons for resigning the position he has held for approximately a year and a half.

“I was fishing the other day and I said to my wife, ‘I don’t know why I don’t fish more,’ and she said, ‘Why don’t you?’” he recalled, noting that he is now ready to enjoy some of his retirement.

Golden had previously retired as a commander with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and also served with the Secret Service. Mayor Damon Tillman called him out of retirement, however, to take the helm of the city’s police department in June 2018.

Golden said he looks forward to spending more time with his family.

“I’m the youngest of seven; I have five older sisters and one older brother, and they’re all up in Pittsburgh,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there have been times that I have put work before family and it’s just time to change that,” he said, noting that he would often work from 7 a.m. to midnight as Keyser’s hands-on chief.

The thing that finally convinced him to step down, however, came in a rather small package.

“I have a brand new granddaughter. That was the game changer,” he said, smiling. “That little girl is just awesome!”

Golden says he has appreciated the “phenomenal opportunity” to serve the city.

“I’ve had a tremendous opportunity here. I love the team here, from the administrative side to the dispatchers and the officers …I loved working with them.”

Golden admits there were some things he wanted to do with the police department but was hindered by budgetary constraints. There are also other things that were started during his tenure which he feels whomever is appointed as the new chief will be able to see to completion.

He takes most pride in the fact that his officers were able to perform their jobs and go home safely after their every evening.

“Safety is my main thing - safety of the officers and safety of the community,” he said.

Although he plans to enjoy his family and his retirement, Golden also said he plans to remain in the area and hopes to offer some behind the scenes assistance as needed.





