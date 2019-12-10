Dinwiddie resident, 80, died Monday in a Norfolk hospital, almost a week after the crash in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT — State Police said an elderly Dinwiddie County woman critically injured in a head-on car crash here last week has died of her injuries.

Sylvia C. Chambers, 80, of the 17500 block of Nash Road, died Monday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she had been since the Dec. 3 accident, State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said. The driver of the car in which Chambers was riding, Priscilla B. Zinski of Windsor, was also seriously injured and taken to Norfolk General.

The accident happened at the intersection of Foursquare and Central Hill roads, not far from the town of Ivor. Anaya said the car driven by Zinski was on Central Hill Road when a car turned left from Foursquare Road and into its path.

The driver of the other car, Taylor G. Whitley, of Windsor, was also injured in the wreck. Anaya said he has been charged with failure to yield right-of-way.

An investigation into the accident is continuing.