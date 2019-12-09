He has been charged with holding up the Family Dollar store in Hopewell

HOPEWELL — In what police called a "swift arrest," a Hopewell man was picked up just a few hours after he is alleged to have robbed a local store late Sunday night.

Robert William Heil Seifrield, 30, has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and two counts of abduction. He currently is being held pending a court appearance.

Hopewell Police Lt. Michael Langford said Seifrield was arrested without incident not long after the Family Dollar store at the inersection of 15th Avenue and Elm Street, near Cavalier Square, was reportedly held up around 9:15 p.m. Langford said the suspect pointed a black firearm at a cashier and demanded money, then fled on foot. No one was injured.

Langford said the robbery was caught on the store's security camera, and detectives identified Seifrield as matching the suspect's description.

“Quick work by the officers and detectives resulted in the swift arrest of an armed and dangerous suspect during the holiday season,” Langford said.