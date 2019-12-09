WESTERNPORT- A Piedmont woman remains hospitalized after being injured when she slipped and fell from a float during the Tri-Towns Christmas parade Thursday.

At approximately 7:45 pm the Allegany County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident involving a pedestrian being struck on Main Street Westernport, Md. Upon arrival, deputies observed a female subject, later identified as Brenda L. Karalewitz, 53 yrs old of Piedmont, lying beneath a float trailer. Karalewitz was pinned underneath the driver's side tire of the trailer. Fire rescue arrived and removed the trailer from the roadway and freed her from underneath of it.

Karalewitz was transported to the Western Maryland Regional Health Center with non life threatening injuries via an ambulance.

The investigation revealed that she had been standing on the trailer which was being used as a float for the Westernport Christmas parade, when she slipped off the side by accident. The trailer tire then caught her foot/leg, pulled her down to the pavement, and pinned her underneath of the trailer.

Witness's acted quickly after the victim slipped off the trailer and assisted until Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.