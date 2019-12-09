KEYSER - After approximately a year and a half on the job, Keyser's chief of police has submitted his resignation.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - After approximately a year and a half on the job, Keyser’s chief of police has submitted his resignation.

City administrator Amanda Brafford confirmed Monday that Chief Tom Golden had submitted his letter of resignation, which was supposed to have become effective Nov. 15.

According to Brafford, however, Golden agreed to stay on until Mayor Damon Tillman names a replacement.

The agenda for Wednesday’s regular Keyser City Council meeting includes the item “Recommendation for appointment of chief of police.”

The position of chief of police is one of the jobs that the Keyser mayor can appoint, but his appointee must be approved by a majority vote of the council.

Golden was one of the first appointees for Tillman when he took office in July 2018. He is retired from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and also worked with the Secret Service and had retired to Fort Ashby when Tillman tapped him for the job.

Other items on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting include the city’s fire fee, a B&O tax holiday, the PVTA Ready Ride program, Baltimore Gardens/Lakeview Drive abandonment, Christmas holiday for city workers, and an executive session if necessary.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. in the council chambers and is open to the public.





