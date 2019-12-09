ELK GARDEN – Christmas came early in Elk Garden with two grants to benefit the police department.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Valued at $2,200 the grants from Wal-Mart and the US Wind Force Foundation will be utilized for a body camera, computer, radio, case and charger.

With the receipt of these grants, the town has agreed to renew its contract with grant writer Ralph Rice for another year.

Discussion in recent meetings has included talks of establishing a municipal judge, but upon reviewing the manpower and work involved for a judge and clerk, the town has agreed not to purse this at this time.

The council agreed to decorate the town park for Christmas this year.

The town will usher in the Christmas season with its annual Christmas parade at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 followed by the tree lighting at the town hall and refreshments and a visit from Santa at the Elk District Fire Station.

This year’s tree comes from Green Acres Garden Center to replace the previous tree planted at the town hall that did not survive its first year in the ground. This tree comes with a 100 percent guarantee.

With cold and snowy weather moving in, the council is working to make sure all the machinery is ready and getting cinders stockpiled for the streets.