Petersburg Symphony Orchestra's Women's Committee hosts premiere fashion show featuring locals as models

Thankfully...I didn’t trip and fall on my face or derrière.

On the evening of November 23, I walked the runway at an event presented by the Women’s Committee for the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra [WCPSO].

"A Holiday Extravaganza Luncheon and Premier Fashion Show" was held at the Tabernacle Baptist Church Community Life Center in Petersburg.

An estimated 350 people attended the 12th annual fall fundraiser that raised over $20,000.

WCPSO president Joan Campbell invited me to be one of twenty-six models, and WCPSO member Petersburg Councilmember Annette Smith-Lee kept me on my toes as to what I needed to do to complete my part for the fashion debut.

Atlanta’s Premiere Fashion Show Coordinator Debbie Williams & Company was delightful during the experience.

At first, I was a bit in panic mode when I was asked to provide my dress, pants, and shoe sizes. What? We don’t get to try the items on first? Oh my!

Years ago, I was a model for the Woman’s Club of Chester’s annual Spring Fashion Show; models went to Peebles to select their attire.

I was a bit nervous about walking the runway for the first time, however, at least I knew what I was going to be wearing while sashaying through the spectators would fit properly.

The night before the show, we arrived at the event venue where Williams and her team selected fashions for us in which to strut our stuff.

Thank goodness shoes were not provided after all; my left foot is smaller than my right foot, so I have a tough time finding shoes that fit properly.

There was much excitement during the...who’s going to wear what...frenzy!

Petersburg Area Regional Tourism director Martha Burton offered me a friendly hello when I arrived; she too was taking one for the home team.

In the makeshift open dressing room, we had to scurry like crazy while trying on the assigned designs; any pretense to modesty was of course the first thing to go.

I must say...it was a quick way to make friends! Laughter was plentiful, and an instant camaraderie was formed.

Fashion Show Commentator Patricia Russell-McCloud was present during the whirlwind of flying bejeweled attire.

Models with fashions in hand, met with Russell-McCloud in that same room filled with lace, pearls, sequins, feathers and smiles; she created descriptions of what we would be wearing the following day.

The fashion show had four distinct scenes: sportswear/daywear, elegant casual, gratitude praise wear, and evening fashions.

“Joyce Dial asked me to be a model,” shared Dee Johnson. “I don’t mind giving back and helping out.”

Anytime I came face-to-face with model Carole Hudson, I was mesmerized by her exquisitely beautiful eyes.

Platinum level sponsor Mrs. Ann Taylor made my day when she waltzed into the wild room of wonder with snacks for the models; not fruit and vegetables...we’re talking chocolate people! Ha!

“I’m trying to make sure the models are happy,” said Taylor with a smile.

Some of the designs were purchased by models before they were unveiled the next day.

Richard Caple with 50-plus Models in Petersburg coordinated and modeled in the show.

Caple was patient with all of us during the rehearsal; he made it seem very simple and helped cast any fears we had aside.

At rehearsal, I met PSO Executive Director Sharon Jadrnak who also modeled.

“This is our main fundraising arm of the PSO,” shared Jadrnak. “The Women’s Committee always does a big event each year, and some smaller ones as well.

“Each year they make a generous donation for the operating expenses of the PSO,” added Jadrnak.

“We will also be putting some of the proceeds in our scholarship fund,” stated Campbell. “It is for young musicians in our area that are interested in furthering their education in music.”

One model, Maureen Smith-Scott who works for the city of Petersburg as the Economic Development Projects Manager, stood out during rehearsal. I took mental notes on how she gleefully waltzed down the runway.

Smith-Scott knows how to strike-a-pose!

The big day arrived; vendors were busy setting up their wares, raffle prizes were lined-up and ready, tables were decorated beautifully and the models were filled with joy waiting for their thrilling moments.

The luncheon prepared by Shelby’s Catering was delicious, and the service was outstanding!

The PSO String Ensemble performed while friends and family members dined and conversed.

Model Sarah Hines of Chesterfield helped me select earrings to go with my two New York designs; I wore Samuel Dong in the first scene and N by Nancy in the finale.

Present at the event was Raven Givens of Carson who is an extreme fan of Debbie Williams.

“Every October I hold a weekend long trunk show in my home,” shared Givens. “I just hosted my seventh one.

“I’ve been a fan of Debbie’s clothing fashions ever since my mom introduced us back in the early 90s,” said Givens. “Around seventy-five Ladies look forward to attending my party every year.”

According to Givens, Williams selections are one-of-a-kind with limited sizing.

“When you purchase from Williams, you know that you won’t run into someone wearing the same thing,” stated Givens.

The event flowed extremely well; it was easy to spot a WCPSO member; they each donned an enormous blue cloth corsage.

“I can see why professional models make high salaries, because it’s hard work to put that smile on your face while walking and delighting the crowd,” shared Model Smith-Scott after the show.

“Modeling is not for introverts, because you have to be able to adapt to the outfit you have on,” shared Duanne Hoffler-Foster. “You have to cut-up and be playful even if you’re sick; you need to get out there.”

Dr. Kimberly Hollemon served as the Mistress of Ceremony.

Williams wowed the crowd with her coordinated outfits, latest styles and stand out fashions, and Russell-McCloud was brilliant!

What did the spectators think?

“I thought it was wonderful,” shared Charlyn Harrison of Richmond. “I think the music could have been lower, but it was fun and nice to see women of all sizes in beautiful clothing.”

“It was lovely; I love fashion,” said Pam King of Chester. “It gave me some good ideas on what to buy. My favorite was the blue dress with all the pearls on it.”

“The fashion show was really, really nice; I enjoyed it,” stated PSO Board Member Bill Buchanan. “I would love to see it grow every year to the point we need to get a bigger venue.

“It’s a well-deserved event for the Tri-Cities region and beyond.” added Buchanan.

Kudos to Progress-Index reporter Logan Barry who was kind enough to take photos during the fashion show.

It was a fantastic experience and quite a pleasure serving with these fine ladies: Melissa Allen, Pat Bates, Irene Bland, Thelma Brown, Martha Burton, Terri Ceaser, Song Conway, Dee Foster, Dana Graves, Edith Gregory, Angela Green, Rebecca Griffin, Sarah Hines, Sharon Jadrnak, Dee Johnson, Ann Morgan, Yvette Powell, Cynthia Richardson, Annette Rose, Nieta Scott-Dunmore, Brenda Shelton, Maureen Smith-Scott, Betty Thweatt, Sheri White and Tiffany...must be like Cher or Madonna...no last name was provided.

Remember...what happens behind the scenes, stays behind the scenes!

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, is a staff writer for The Progress-Index whose column appears every Sunday in the Lifestyles section. Reach her at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.