5K run, entertainment, a parade and 'Elf' are on the agenda for first-ever Petersburg presentation

PETERSBURG - The spirit of Christmas will envelop Old Towne Petersburg, rain or shine, Dec. 21 in a celebration of family and holiday joy for all ages.

“An Old Towne Christmas” starts at noon with a 5K Jingle Bell Run, and entertainment will continue as the day goes on. After the 5K. there will be a 2 p.m. choir concert on the steps of the Exchange Building; an 18-unit kid-focused parade along Market, Bank and North Sycamore streets; a 4 p.m. festival with vendors and kids’ games at the end of North Sycamore Street; and holiday food of all kinds.

The festival will culminate with an outdoor showing of the 2003 Will Ferrell Christmas film “Elf” at the Petersburg Area Art League stage on Old Street.

Admission for everything is free, and kids’ games will be 25 cents each.

Registration for the Jingle Bell Run will be online.

The event is sponsored by the Bank of Southside Virginia, in conjunction with The Progress-Index, the city of Petersburg and the Tri-City Road Runners Club.

Local business ororganizations who would like details on how to be a part of the event should contact Craig Richards, publisher of The Progress-Index, directly at crichards@progress-index.com or 804-722-5103.