HOPEWELL, VA. — The script writers of Hopewell football's seemingly destined run to a state championship conjured up their most dramatic episode yet on Saturday afternoon at Merner Field, as the Blue Devils came away with a thrilling, come-from-behind, 35-28 win over Goochland to ensure an additional, final installment in their story, to take place at the VHSL Class Three state championship game next week at Liberty University in Lynchburg against Lord Botetourt. The game will kick off at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Williams Stadium.

"I'm happy for our kids and the way we responded to adversity," Hopewell head coach Ricky Irby said, after the game. Hopewell remained perfect on the season, improving to 14-0 for the first time in school history. "We made enough plays in the end to come away with a victory."

Nearly every break seemed to go Goochland's way early Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs, who entered as the champions of region 3B with a 12-1 record, recovered an onside kick, forced three Hopewell turnovers in the first half, taking a 21-7 lead into the halftime break. TreVeyon Henderson had the only first-half score for Hopewell, that initially gave Hopewell a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

It was just the second-time Hopewell had trailed at half all season, and Irby and his staff preached a message of positivity in the locker room.

"(The halftime message was) just to stay positive," Irby said. "We've been there before, maybe not so much this year, but there's a lot of game left to play."

Senior Kaiveon Cox agreed, saying that the message throughout the team at half was, "Keep playing, keep playing. We can't get caught up in the highs and lows, keep playing."

The second-half nearly swung Hopewell's way at the start, before Goochland caught Hopewell by surprise in the kicking game, twice. Hopewell forced a punt on the opening drive of the half, and Henderson, who was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Virginia earlier in the week, burst free for an 82-yard score to cut the lead to 21-14.

"I was just patient," Henderson, who's home run ability was limited in the first half, said. "My (offensive) line, they blocked very well."

Then came the kicking surprises.

With momentum behind them, Hopewell's defense forced another three-and-out, only this time Goochland converted a fake-punt on fourth down, to keep the drive alive, later scoring to push the advantage back to 14 points at 28-14 with 5:22 to play in the third quarter.

The ensuing kick-off was an onside kick, that the Bulldogs recovered, and it looked nearly certain that the script writers had engineered an early exit for Hopewell.

From there, though, it was evident that he Blue Devils had not read the script.

The defense earned possession for Hopewell, still trailing by 14. Kaiveon Cox, who did not get an offensive touch in the first half, injected some necessary energy into the Blue Devils' attack after entering the drama in the third quarter. Cox hit Goochland with physical, punishing interior runs, moving the chains on a lengthy drive that ultimately ended with him diving into the end-zone to cut the lead to 28-21.

"I knew I had to step up," Cox said, noting that Robert Briggs, who had carried much of the running game load in the first half, went down with injury. "I had no choice. Next man up — one man go down the next man (has to) step up."

With momentum behind them once more, the Blue Devils defense forced another punt, and Cox converted it into points again with another rushing touchdown, tying the game at 28-28 with 7:21 remaining in the game.

Irby was thrilled with Cox's contributions, saying, "He's a big time player, man. Some college is going to get a a great kid and a great player, and he came through for us today," adding, "Our offensive line did an outstanding job, moving the pile, moving the line of scrimmage."

To balance the day's calamitous kicking plays, the kick-off return that followed the touchdown was botched by Goochland, pinning the Bulldog offense inside their own five-yard line. Hopewell forced another punt, marched down the field, and took the lead through Henderson's third touchdown of the game, making it 35-28 lead with 1:11 remaining.

With two timeouts and the chance to salvage a game that they had led for nearly three quarters, Goochland was lucky to not throw interceptions on two plays of their final drive. On a fourth-and-long near midfield, Hopewell forced a turnover on downs when Goochland quarterback C.J. Towles threw an incompletion. Hopewell's signal caller Joseph Eliades took a knee on the next play, completing the comeback, cementing the win, and ensuring that the Blue Devils' story will have a chance for the "Hollywood ending" next week in the state title game.

"It feels awesome, man," Irby said. He has now led Hopewell to their second state championship game appearance in three years, winning the title in 2017. "I'll enjoy this one, and definitely get ready for a tough one next week."

