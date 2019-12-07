Govenor, first lady offer support, holiday cheer during Fort Lee visit to open toy store for servicemember's children

PETERSBURG — Virginia first lady Pamela Northam spilled the tea on the gift-wrapping skills of her husband, Gov. Ralph S. Northam. He has much room for improvement.

“You can stick the bow on,” she quipped to her husband.

“I know how to take a hint,” the governor responded.

The state's First Family visited Fort Lee, where military-based nonprofit Helping Hands opened its toy store to soldiers on the post. For 18 years the group has given toys to nominated soldiers at Fort Lee. The toy store was covered, wall-to-wall with stuffed bears, books, puzzles and stocking stuffers, everything anyone would want for Christmas.

Northam asked a gathering of kids at the store what they wanted for Christmas.

“I want a purple hat, and purple gloves,” one shouted back with excitement.

Northam served eight years as a military doctor, being deployed to Desert Storm before coming back to pursue his political career. He reflected positively on the experience.

He thanked military members there to shop for their families for serving their country. He also thanked their spouses and families.

“I just wanted to make the point, we lived it. We were in Europe during the holidays and we all want to be home with our loved ones,” Northam said. “When we have a mission, and that is to defend our constitution and defend our country, we have to be away from home. There is nothing better than reaching out to those around us and making sure they know they are appreciated and loved.”

Soldiers were invited from all branches of service, Wounded Warriors, widows, survivors, orphans, reservists and National Guard from across the state. They were chosen based on the need for help with gifts during the holidays. Lower ranked soldiers have lower salaries, and several in the area have as many as eight children.

Over his 30 years in the military, Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg has always remembered and praised the camaraderie developed in the armed services. But that camaraderie is earned, by going through difficult times with each other.

“There have been many deployments over the past 18 years. That’s tough,” Fogg, Fort Lee's post commander, said. “I’ve missed Christmases, Thanksgivings, birthdays, Haloweens, and that’s not uncommon for a lot of soldiers, that they go to Germany for a deployment of Korea.”

While away, homebound spouses assume the household and family duties. That means paying the bills that the deployed soldier used to pay, or taking the kids to the bus stop instead of the deployed servicemember. When those soldiers come back from months or years of deployment, their kids are older and their wives or husbands have also grown.

“That kind of transition back into the family is rough,” Fogg said. “It’s critically important that the Christmases you have at home, that they’re special, and they’re good, and you’re happy about it, your kids are happy, because it’s a joyous time. Ultimately you’re probably going to be away, gone for Christmases. So the ones that you have here, you want to make sure they’re special.”

Helping Hands works year-round to prepare for this day. It started out as just a small group within Fort Lee but slowly grew before it became a separate non-profit. The toy store was once an old warehouse, but has served as a Christmas location since 2011.

Helping Hands gets toys to about 1,200 kids annually. This year they’re expecting to hit a record 1,260.

PFC Sebastian Walteros is braving the cold of Virginia after growing up in Columbia and previously living in Florida. General Fogg Helped led him through the shelves to pick presents for Walteros’ two month old daughter, for her first Christmas.

“We weren’t planning to do something like this, just something small, but now we’re going to have something really that’s so great,” Walteros said. “The army helps with family and is going to keep helping me through my career with them. ALl of these different plans and things they do for us feels like home, even when we are far away from it.”

Another soldier, E4 Spec. Sergeo Guedehoussou, bagged a soccer ball, water guns, several books and puzzles for his two-year-old daughter and 13 year old son.

“We had already shopped for Christmas for the kids, but to have more to give them is something that most kids would want, and I’m sure all parents would be happy to see their kids excited because they get more than even what they asked for,” Guedehoussou said.

The Helping Hands toy store will keep giving toys to nominated soldiers, at no cost, for the remainder of the holiday season.

