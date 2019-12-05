KEYSER - Taking a step to complete the process of the merging of two voting precincts in Keyser was part of the discussion at the Tuesday meeting of the Mineral County Commission.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

Lauren Ellifritz, county clerk, told the commissioners she had recently visited the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly, on Newton Street, one block behind the Keyser Moose, to make sure the church would meet the criteria for a voting precinct.

She said the next step would be to send a letter to the church for permission to “formally allow a new voting precinct” be in the church.

A new voting place is necessary with the merging of precinct 19, located at the Keyser Presbyterian Church, and precinct 20, located in the Potomac Heights Apartment building.

Two additional voting precincts in the northern end of the county will also merge.

No information has been released yet for the joining of precincts 12 and 15, both of which are now located in the Wiley Ford School.

In other business of the county commission, Drew Brubaker, county coordinator, reported receiving a copy of the Lewis County Employee Handbook, which will be used to update the Mineral County Employee Handbook, particularly the area dealing with cybersecurity.