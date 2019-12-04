After encouraging residents to boil water before consuming it, county says it now is safe to drink

PRINCE GEORGE — The boil water advisory for Prince George County is over after three days, the county announced Wednesday.

Originally, Prince George recommended residents to use extra precaution while consuming county water. The county made the announcement late Sunday night that the water would be unsafe for consumption for as many as five days.

Recent reports noted that low pressure may have contaminated the water during a water-main break repair. Crews promptly began flushing and disinfecting the water, however, consuming the water may have caused stomach or other intestinal ailments.

In a statement, the county announced that boiling the water for one minute or adding a small dose of liquid bleach would make the water safe. Residents were also encouraged to purchase bottled water and use any type of water-purification system in the interim.

The advisory applied to various highly-populated buildings, including area schools such as N.B. Clements Junior High School, Prince George High School, and L.L. Beazley and William A. Walton elementary schools.

Also falling under that umbrella were residential areas of Puddledock Road, Temple Avenue, Jefferson Point Apartments, Middle Road, The Meadows Subdivision, Prince George Drive, Birchett Estates, Brickhouse Landing, Branchester Lakes, Lee Acres, Manchester Mills, Rolling Meadows, Commons Drive, Laurel Spring Road, Courthouse Drive, Courts Drive (Courthouse area), Tinsley Charter, Baxter Ridge, Commonwealth Acres, County Drive (U.S. Route 460) and South Point Business Park.

However, now that the advisory has been lifted, Prince George residents can go back to using county water with peace of mind.

“We are pleased to report that the test results from the lab indicated no contaminants are present in the water and it is safe to drink. It is no longer necessary for customers to take the recommended precautionary measures,” the county said in itsstatement.

