Richmond man, friend shot inside their car the night before Thanksgiving; friend survived with a leg wound

PETERSBURG — Police have identified a Richmond man as the victim in the city's 18th homicide of the year.

William Joseph Spillane, 27, was killed after he and a friend were shot in their car Nov. 27 near the intersection of High Street and University Boulevard. Officers responding to a call of gunshots found Spillane and the other victim in the 800 block of McKenzie Street, about a block from the crime scene. Spillane was already dead, while the other victim had suffered a leg wound.

Police said a citizen has offered a $1,000 reward, in addition to the reward through the Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers program, for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

Spillane's friends held a vigil for him Tuesday night along the Appomattox River, not far from where the two men were shot.

The 18 homicides in Petersburg this year surpass the record of 17 set last year.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or share that information through the P3Tips app on a mobile device. Crime Solvers rewards can be as much as $1,000.