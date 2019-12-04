Outgoing House speaker called governor's directive 'a sad reflection' on political integrity

In a parting shot as his party prepares to transfer control to the Democrats, House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox is accusing Gov. Ralph S. Northam of breaking a promise the two sides struck in order to get Medicaid expansion through the GOP-controlled Virginia General Assembly, citing politics as the main reason for the delay.

Cox, R-Colonial Heights, and House Majority Leader C. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, both sharply criticized Northam for asking for a pause in negotiations on a waiver to Medicaid expansion that dealt with work requirements. That waiver was central to the deal struck between the Democratic governor and Assembly Republicans to pass Medicaid expansion. Northam announced Wednesday he was asking for those negotiations to be delayed until the 2020 legislative session — with Democrats controlling both chambers — has a chance to review what was termed "dynamic policy conversations" over a change in the waiver.

"Given the changed make-up of the General Assembly and based on conversations with new leadership, it is unlikely Virginia will move forward with funding a program that could cause tens of thousands of Virginians to lose health care coverage," Northam said in a statement Wednesday. "Other states that have tried to implement these requirements are also facing legal threats and rising costs. For these reasons, I’ve instructed our Medicaid Director to pause negotiations — I look forward to working with the new legislature to increase access to the high-quality, affordable healthcare Virginians deserve."

Cox, who led the five-year negotiations for the Republicans to pass the expansion as part of the Affordable Care Act, said he was "disappointed" in Northam's decision and cited political influence in making it.

"The governor and I made personal commitments to each other on this long-term public policy agreement," Cox said. "There wasn’t an asterisk that said 'unless my party wins the next election.'"

Cox, who will be the first House speaker in two decades to return to the floor of the chamber next month, called the decision "a sad reflection on the value of integrity in modern politics."

Gilbert, who will be House minority leader when the session convenes in January, echoed Cox's sentiment in his own statement.

“He gave his personal assurance that the long-term policy of the commonwealth would be Medicaid expansion with a work requirement," Gilbert said. "Broken promises like this are the reason so many people hate politics.”

The governor's office did not have a reaction to the two statements.

In announcing the decision, Northam said he asked state Medicaid Director Karen Kinsey to sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services asking for the negotiations to be paused. Kinsey's letter asks that CMS go ahead and approve extensions for the Addiction and Recovery Treatment Services program, which the letter claimed "provides essential substance abuse disorder benefits" for Virginians, and coverage for former foster youths who moved to Virginia after cycling out of foster care in order states because of their ages.

"Moving ahead with ARTS and former foster youth coverage by the end of the year will assure essential services are available to Virginians as we take time to refine the other provisions early next year," Kinsey wrote in her letter, which was dated Tuesday.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com or 804-722-5167. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi.