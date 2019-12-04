$14.4M Freedman Point complex opens on Cawson Street; it already has an 80% leasing commitment

HOPEWELL — Brenda Monroe saw the word “free” in Freedman Point and decided she wanted her family to be free of living in what she called “not the best place.”

“I got tired of telling [her six grandchildren] to hit the floor because somebody was always shooting guns around,” the former Richmond resident said at Tuesday’s grand opening of Hopewell’s newest affordable-living complex. Monroe said she saw an advertisement for Freedman Point and immediately filled out an application. Now she and the grandkids all live there.

“Everyone deserves to have a place where they can live and be safe and be happy,” Hopewell Mayor Jasmine E. Gore said at Freedman Point’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The low-income housing complex, located at 311 E. Cawson St. near downtown Hopewell, already has an 80% leasing commitment level for its 68 two- and three-bedroom apartments. It was built on the site of the old Riverton Apartments, which were torn down last year to make way for the $14.4 million project developed by Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. of Columbus, Ohio.

“When you see residents come into their apartment for the first time, and the smile on their face, and they just say, 'Thank you,' that is what it is all about,” said Bruce Watts, Woda Cooper’s vice president of development. “What we build is something I would live in, it’s that kind of quality. Everyone deserves to live in a nice place regardless of where they come from or their income.”

In total, Freedman Point has 48 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers open-concept living spaces with modern finishes and energy-saving features in appliances and heating.air conditioning.

There are also seven units to accommodate those with disabilities.

All residents have access to an onsite management office, community room with kitchenette, high-speed internet and rooftop terrace.

Freedman Point actually opened for business Nov. 25. On the very first day it was open, 10 residents moved in, A week and a half later, only 15 of the two-bedroom units are still available.

Del. Riley E. Ingram, R-Hopewell, owned the property on which Freedman Point was built. Ingram said he was persuaded by Hopewell Assistant City Manager Charles Dane to sell the property “at a favorable price” to Woda Cooper; he called the finished product “wonderful.”

In addition to the living arrangements, Freedman Point also offers commercial space on the first floor that can be developed for a retail business or professional office. That point was not lost on Gore, the mayor.

“This building provides more than just housing,” she said. “It drives people to be entrepreneurs and business owners.”

Brandon Carwile can be reached at bcarwile@progress-index.com.