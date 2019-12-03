KEYSER - With each year, the Carskadon Mansion is one step closer to becoming not only a historical resource, but also a vital active part of Mineral County.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - With each year, the Carskadon Mansion is one step closer to becoming not only a historical resource, but also a vital active part of Mineral County.

Visitors are invited to see the progress and recent additions to the mansion as the Mineral County Historical Foundation holds its Christmas Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.

The $10 admission fee goes toward the restoration efforts which in recent years have included work on ceilings in the dining room and bedroom and the installation of kitchen cabinets.

The next project is to complete the walls and trim in the dining room, which is estimated to cost $9,000.

Decorated for the holidays, the mansion features four bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor adorned for the holidays.

The main floor showcases the living room, dining room, kitchen and parlor with an array of items that have been donated including some items that were in the mansion originally.

The Friends of Ashby’s Fort recently donated several items for display, including crocheted doilies and a crocheted baby hat.

With candles in the windows and a fireplace and Christmas tree in each room, the Christmas spirit flows through the mansion.

Along with the tour, a spirit night to benefit the mansion will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at Fox’s Pizza.



