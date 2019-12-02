CUMBERLAND - Allegany County law enforcement is seeking information about a home invasion robbery/assault which they suspect involved a targeted residence.

According to the Cumberland City Police, officers responded to a private residence in the 300 block of Williams Street in Cumberland at 6:36 p.m. Sunday for a reported home invasion robbery and assault.

When the first responding officers arrived, they learned that a 21-year-old male resident had been stabbed several times, and another 22-year-old male resident had been struck in the head with a handgun.

Both victims were transported to the Western Maryland Health System Regional Medical Center emergency room for treatment of their injuries by the Cumberland Fire Department ambulance.

Members of the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit (C3I) responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Investigators interviewed numerous witnesses and learned that three suspects entered the residence after forcing their way in through the front door. An altercation occurred in the entrance way and continued into a bedroom where the victims were assaulted. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and other items and fled the residence on foot.

A search was conducted for the suspects, but they were not located at that time.

The suspects were described as two black males and a white male. All were wearing dark clothing and masks to conceal their identities.

The scene was processed by a Crime Scene Technician with the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. Numerous items of potential evidence were recovered and will be forwarded to the Maryland State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Based on the information obtained, Investigators believe that the incident was not a random act, and that the residence and victims were specifically targeted.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600, or the C3I Unit at 301-777-0326. If callers wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Allegany/Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300, where callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500.00 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The investigation is continuing by the Cumberland Police and C3I.











