Happily...once again...I attended the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Auction; the 13th annual event was held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Cultural Center of India in Chester.

It’s an event that fills my heart with joy and produces warm fuzzies; attendees open their hearts and wallets generously to help share the magic of Christmas.

The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother program was created in 1972 by the late Lucy Virginia Corr in 1972, then-superintendent of the Chesterfield County Welfare Department.

2017 Christmas Mother Jeanne Hensel who chaired this year’s magical event shared, “We have 50 committee members who work hard behind the Christmas Mother.”

“The program has been instituted to eliminate some of the burden of the holiday season for those in need,” shared 2019 Christmas Mother Lorraine Buck. “We make sure no child is without toys, books and clothing and that no elderly person is forgotten.”

Men, women and children arrived decked out in their finest holiday attire; this year I donned a Santa hat since I volunteered to be a bid catcher aka bid spotter.

Since it was my first time as a catcher, I phoned auctioneer friend Les Lanyon to pick his brain.

Les provided me with three simple, important tips: encourage bids by being assertive, but not aggressive, loudly convey the bids to the auctioneer while making eye contact with him, and have fun.

Marlon Dance and Roy Cox were also guest spotters; according to Marlon, the pair have assisted celebrity auctioneer Wayne Covil from WTVR CBS 6 News the last four years.

A memorable moment was watching David Goad of Chesterfield bidding on a baseball signed by Ryan Zimmerman, first baseman for the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

Goad always waited until the very last moment to outdo the present bid; the moment Covil announced ‘going twice’ is when Goad would raise his number.

While holding his phone up to his ear, Goad wittingly stated to Covil across the room, “Just a moment...I need to make a call.”

Even though Goad did not take home the ball that went for $1100 that came with letter of authentication, he had a great time bidding on it.

In addition to the live auction featuring over forty-two items, a 72-item silent auction, a 50-50 raffle and a jingle bell game took place; Emory Large of Chesterfield won $627 in the 50-50.

Jingle Bell bracelets were sold for $5 each which were used in a hilarious game called ‘Heads & Tails’.

Throughout the night, participants placed bracelets on either the top of their heads or upon their tails. A coin was tossed eliminating players until only one lucky contestant remained standing; each winner received a crisp $100 bill.

The food is always amazing, and trust me when I say...the advertised "heavy hors d'oeuvres" is greatly understated; I guarantee, if you attend in the future, you will not return home hungry.

Live music was provided by “Uncommon" — CJ Barone, Mark Cole, Nick Kazas, Elise Patterson, Lauren Lusk, Stephanie Millholland, and DeeVa Payne.

Buck welcomed attendees and thanked her family, committee and the many sponsors that made the evening possible.

Santa Claus made a special appearance during the evening; he introduced and invited the thirteen Christmas Mothers present to join him up front to receive well-deserved applause.

Staying true to his tradition, Santa presented the reigning mother with a special doll.

Santa Claus also mentioned the late 2007 Christmas Mother Barbara Chapman; the organization the Guardians received the Barbara Chapman Community Service Award.

Being the extrovert that I am, my first-ever bid catcher experience went extremely well; committee members along with a few Christmas Mothers paid me nice compliments, thanked me and hoped I would return again next year.

When the P. Buckley Moss “Under the Mistletoe” rare print came up for bid, I grabbed my paddle, raised it high and initiated the bidding. I had enormous fun battling for it until it reached my $400 limit. Committee member Carol Ricker of Chester won with her $425 bid.

Oddly enough, the live auction item that has grown over the years becoming the bidding highlight of the evening is a round of cheese.

Each year, the Cheese Girls are determined to "bring home the cheese." The cheese-lovers have mastered the art of giving the stink-eye to wannabe bidders.

Covil’s secretive act of adding a surprise addition to the auction item drove the bidding even higher since the Organic Blue Cheese from Southern Oregon’s Rogue Valley was pretty darn special.

According to Covil, the cheese won the first-ever U.S. Champion of the World Cheese Award last month; the cheese is cave-aged nine-to-eleven months and wrapped in Organic Syrah Grape Leaves soaked in Pear Liqueur.

“Listen to these numbers...3804 cheeses from six continents totaling 42 separate countries and 260 judges...and this cheese tied for first place with a perfect score of 100,” explained Covil. “The tie was broken and this small cheese maker...won!”

Covil climbed Mount Everest, swam the Nile River and ran with the bulls to commandeer the cheese which generated extra excitement at the auction...it worked; the Cheese Girls’ $1,300 bid won both cheeses against their only opponents Marlon and Barbara Dance.

“This is the fifth year we have bid on the cheese,” shared Kristina Daugherty. “It started as a joke, and every year it has grown into something more.”

“Basically, the cheese is a great reason for a group of girls to get together, enjoy each other’s company while giving back to the community,” shared Breena Edwards.

According to Buck, the event raised a little over $49,000.

Volunteers are needed Dec. 10-12 to help distribute gifts and food gift cards at the Christmas Center located at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building.

For more information and to register to assist at the Christmas Center, call 804-748-1183 or visit www.cchchristmasmother.com.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, is a staff writer for The Progress-Index. Her column appears every Sunday in the Lifestyles section. Reach Kristi at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.