Knights season ends with 9 wins

Thomas Dale football's season is over, after the Knights were handed a one-sided loss by Oscar Smith in the Region 6A championship game Friday, 29-7.

Thomas Dale's season ends with nine total wins, including playoffs. 2019 was the sixth-straight year in which Thomas Dale finished with exactly nine wins, a streak that dates to the 2014 season.

The loss was the Knights' first since Oct. 18, when they fell to Prince George, 23-20. They had won five-consecutive games.

Thomas Dale was never in the game, and didn't score until their final drive. They were held to 139 yards offensively on the night, and were limited to just 32 yards in the first half.