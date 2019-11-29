Residents of Walnut Hill begin the process of making the area officially recognized for historic value

PETERSBURG — History is touted as one of Petersburg's greatest assets, with the city claiming over 400 years of commerce, culture, industry, and war that have affected the lives of everyone who lived through the eras.

Among some of the significant historical places and buildings like the Battersea house, the Exchange Building and City Market in Old Towne, are hundreds of historic houses flooding nearby neighborhoods. Petersburg has 13 historic districts which are created to protect the historical look and structural integrity of the buildings in that area. One of the better known districts is the Poplar Lawn Historic District, with its Italianate, Greek and Colonial Revival mansions decorating Sycamore Street. Some of the other districts are Courthouse, Center Hill, and South Market Street.

One Petersburg group of residents is trying to make Walnut Hill the city’s 14th historic district. It would encompass nearly 800 homes and likely be the largest historic district in the city.

Ron Moore, a fairly new Petersburg resident, moved to the city from Richmond because it offered him a chance to own a historic house at half the cost of a historic home on Monument Avenue up north.

“We specifically ended up here because of the quality of the historic homes and also the market is still down,” Moore said. “The quality of the home and neighborhood is equivalent. My now mother-in-law found our house online and showed it to us and I just thought, there’s no way, that’s going to be expensive.”

Petersburg resident Marcus Squires has been the main force behind this effort, putting in a lot of leg work — literally. An avid runner, he has continually admired the historic fabric of Walnut Hill during his 15-mile treks. Since the effort has gained traction, he has also knocked on the doors of over 400 Walnut Hill residents to educate them about the possibility of the neighborhood being designated a historic district. Some residents responded with concerns.

“It’s really an educational opportunity. I’m a teacher, so I like helping people learn,” Squires said. “When I went to the 400-plus doors, the concerns were that ‘you’re going to tell me I can’t paint my house orange,’ or ‘tell me that I can’t add a dormer on.’”

Squires said he needed to make a distinction between a national or state historic district, and a local historic district.

Local historic districts are filed through a locality, like the city of Petersburg, and are fairly restrictive. An owner wanting to make additions or changes to their home have to go in front of the Architectural Review Board to make sure that any work to a building stays within the district’s guidelines. Petersburg has 11 local historic districts that don’t necessarily follow boundaries of state and national historic districts.

Virginia has about 500 historic districts total, more than any other state in the country. There are only about 70 designated local historic districts.

Squires and company are looking to turn Walnut Hill into a state or national historic district. That designation comes without the need to go before an ARB before making changes to your house. Repairs and upgrades on bathrooms, systems or kitchens in a state and national district are eligible for state and federal tax credits, 25% and 20% respectively, on the work that was completed.

“A lot of these homes are hitting the 100-year mark,” Squires said. “That means 100-year renovations. I don’t want to see my neighbors rip off their slate roofs because they can’t afford to repair them. I don’t want to see my neighbors demolish their homes because they can’t make the necessary foundation repairs.”

A $40,000 repair would make the owner eligible for a $10,000 state tax credit, and an $8,000 tax federal credit for commercial business. Upgrades have to follow strict “in-kind” guidelines, meaning that historic wooden windows can’t be changed for metal or vinyl replacements.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources, VDHR, will only approve those tax credits if they asses that the planned changes at the beginning of the project satisfy their historic requirements.

Historic districts also come with certain added protection from invasive development. VDHR regularly reviews instances where 200-foot-tall cell towers are planned for historic landscapes, or Virginia Department of Transportation projects that might widen a road in a historic district. VDHR is not successful in 100% of those instances, but it advocates for the benefit of residents in that area.

Home and building owners can also apply for additional funds through VDHR and, unusually, the City of Petersburg. Petersburg is one of just 37 localities in the state that is part of the Certified Local Government Program, which has $90,000 to match for historic renovations.

To become a state historic district, an area needs to satisfy at least one of the criteria — historic association, relation to a significant person, exceptional engineering or architecture, or important archaeology.

So far, VDHR reflects positively on Walnut Hill’s credentials to become a historic district. Mark Wagner, senior architectural historian at the VDHR Eastern Region Preservation Office, is very familiar with Petersburg, having distinguished other historic sites and buildings in the city. He will review Walnut Hill’s credentials.

“These houses, I wouldn’t say they’re frozen in time, but they are really intact. If somebody came back from the 1920s or the 1930s they would recognize this neighborhood,” Wagner said. “You can go to some districts and they’ve taken the details off. They’ve replaced windows, put aluminum siding, they’ve put big additions, added porches, removed porches completely, taken off finer details or cornices.”

Squires submitted the initial paperwork for Walnut Hill to be eligible for consideration by VDHR to become a historic district. The real challenge will be gathering the survey data necessary for the application, which can be a costly and time consuming endeavor.

Every home in the proposed area is surveyed by one or two photos, a data entry form describing the architectural features of the house and any available added info. That info requires architecturally trained workers and comes out to between $110 to $150 per structure. That means a cost in the region of $90,000 for the 600 to 800 homes in the area. Grant funding is available, but Wagner noted that most grants awarded for this type of work are matching grants, requiring the organization receiving the grant to raise up to 60% of the project funds itself.

“There is a real lasting benefit to this effort,” said Louis Malon, president of the Historic Petersburg Foundation, also a Walnut Hill resident. “It’s a lot of expensive work up-front, but it lists the district as a coherent historic entity. Once that information is recorded, it is there for anyone to use.”

The next steps for these residents are fundraising for the survey, researching homes and talking to residents to have as much information possible to create a robust and comprehensive application to VDHR. The group said that at no point will the require residents in the district to pay for the application, if they support it. VDHR is only required to notify all residents in the affected area 45 days before final approval.

Wagner said that if the all of the money was available today, the entire process might take a year. Squires said he predicts around three to five years before the historic district could be finalized.

“Not only will this help restore the district, but it will also being prestige to the district, to help bring more people into the district to help fulfill some of these empty homes,” Squires said. “I want to help make a better Petersburg.”

