KEYSER - Visitors will be able to step back in time to a period of beauty and grace as they begin their holiday celebrations with the Carskadon Mansion Christmas Tour Dec. 7-8.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Constructed in the late 1860s, the mansion is a work in progress as the volunteers with the Mineral County Historic Foundation work to restore it to its former glory.

The Historic Foundation acquired the mansion in 1999 and for many years the work being done was obvious as the roof, brick, windows, doors and porches were restored, including Don Sanders rebuilding the railing for the front stoop.

With the work moving inside, however, it’s harder to motorists on Route 220 to see the improvements, which have included window repair, flooring and plastering of the walls.

Residents are invited from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to tour the structure, which features decorations on both the first second floors.

From Civil War period attire to a vintage B&O train set, there is something for everyone to experience as they share in Mineral County’s rich history.

Admission is $10, which will be used as the foundation works to raise $9,000 to restore the walls and trim in the dining room.

In addition to the tour, a spirit night is also being held at Fox’s Pizza in Keyser on Dec. 7 to benefit the mansion.













