Two men were found shot late Wednesday night on McKenzie Street; one died at the scene, while the other had a leg wound

PETERSBURG — The city tallied its record-breaking 18th homicide late Wednesday night when a person was found shot to death in a west-central Petersburg neighborhood.

Police said two shooting victims were found around 11:17 p.m. in the 800 block of McKenzie Street near North South Street. One already had died, and the second had a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police Lt. Emanuel Chambliss said boactually had been shot about a block away at the intersection of High Street and University Boulevard. They somehow made it to McKenzie Street where police officers found them.

Neither the fatality nor the other shooting victim has been publicly identified.

"We are asking for help from the public on this investigation," Chambliss said. Anyone who might have been in the area of High Street and University Boulevard is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

Wednesday's death was the 18th murder in Petersburg this year, topping the number recorded in 2018.