KEYSER - Mineral County Tourism is happy to announce that the weekends of Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14, Mineral County's wonderful historical sites will be holding their annual Holiday Open House events.

For the News Tribune

The Carskadon Mansion will be holding their annual Christmas Tour Dec. 7-8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $10 and open to the public.

Everyone is invited to come tour the mansion, enjoy free refreshments, and visit the souvenir shop.

Travelers Rest/Old Stone House will also be holding their annual Christmas Open HouseDec. 7-8 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The flea market and souvenir shop will be open, tours will be available on the Innkeeper’s side and on the progress of the restoration. Free refreshments and free live entertainment will be available.

Friends of Ashby’s Fort will be holding their annual Cider and Carols event at the Fort from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 7. This event is free and open to the public.

Everyone is invited to come sing Christmas carols, sip on cider and hot chocolate, and enjoy the warm cozy fire!

Finally, the Frankfort Historic District will hold their annual Christmas Open House at Stewart’s Tavern on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tours will be available, as well as baked goods, lunch, and music.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there to greet children and hand out treats.

The open house is free and open to the public.

Donations would be greatly appreciated at all locations. While you’re there, let each organization know if you are interested in becoming a volunteer. All sites are eager to add to their volunteer corps.

If you’d like to sign up to become a volunteer before then, please contact Mineral County Tourism director Ashley Centofonti at 304-790-7081. Or you can fill out the volunteer form online at www.govisitmineralwv.com.



