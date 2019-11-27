SHORT GAP - The Mineral County 4-H Program celebrated accomplishments for the 2018-2019 4-H Club Year at Frankfort High School on Veteran's Day.

There was a record turn-out of 175 youths, volunteers and family members. The Achievement program was led by Abigail (Abby) DelSignore and Zach Marsh with the Sunnysiders 4-H Club.

Adam Iser and Jenna Taylor received the “I Dare You Award,” which challenges emerging young leaders to DARE to become more than they imagined. Created in 1941 by William Danforth, he dared young people to achieve their highest potential and to influence others through lives of leadership and service.

Iser has been an active member of the Klover Krusaders 4-H Club in Burlington for 10 years. He has consistently completed his 4-H projects and served in both the vice president and treasurer roles for the club. Adam sets a good example of being productive, successful, and helpful with club members.

He has attended 4-H camp every year. In 2018 he volunteered as a Junior Camp counselor and in 2019 he was chief of the Seneca tribe. Adam has attended State 4-H Shooting Sports camp and volunteered with the Mineral County STEM Festival.

4-H and FFA Livestock have been important to Adam, and he has shown pigs and at the Mineral County Fair for many years and has participated in a variety of judging teams.

This year Adam is serving as the Mineral County FFA president and he was on the state winning Beef Expo, Wildlife and Meats Judging teams. This year for his KHS Senior Project Adam plans to weld a special 4-H campfire ring for Camp Minco.

Jenna Taylor is has been an active member for 10 years with the Denim and Dirt 4-H Club located in Fort Ashby. She has served in a variety of leadership roles with the club, including president, secretary and teen leader. She has had consistent 4-H project completion and this year earned a “Gold Ribbon” award for her Self-Determined project on leadership and community involvement.

For the past 10 years Jenna has been a 4-H camper attending county 4-H camps, State Dance Weekend and Older Members Conference at Jackson’s Mill. In 2014 she was the spirit of Younger 4-H Camp and she has served for three years as Junior Camp counselor.

She has volunteered with the STEM Festival for many years, teaching a variety of hands-on science activities. Jenna also participated in training to serve as a Health Ambassador teaching classes at Sixth Grade Outdoor School, with 4-H clubs and 4-H camps.

Jenna is also very active with her church and Frankfort High School. She brings a high level of spirt and enthusiasm to sporting programs as the Falcon mascot for FHS.



