St. Joseph's Villa one of 32 groups nationwide to receive part of a total $98.5M 'Day 1 Families Fund'

PETERSBURG – “Kenya” and her family are one of nearly 1,000 households that have been assisted by St. Joseph’s Villa in Petersburg. She, her daughter, sister and U.S. Army veteran father lived together, and were facing eviction. The family was forced to choose between paying rent or hospital bills.

As a result, Kenya wound up in an emergency shelter, separated from her family, while also struggling with addiction. She connected with Flagler Housing and Homeless Services, run by St. Joseph’s Villa. Since then she has completed a recovery program and signed a lease for a townhome.

“I tried so long to do it on my own,” Kenya said. “Finally, I found a resource like St. Joseph’s Villa to help me get back on my feet. Now I am reunited with my family.”

She also worked with her Flagler case manager to create goals and a sustainable budget, and will soon pay her own rent independently.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced the Day 1 Families Fund, a $98.5 million grant targeting homelessness and other issues in low-income communities. St. Joseph’s Villa was one of 32 groups nationwide to receive that grant, which came in at $1.25 million.

Since opening the Housing Resource Center in Petersburg in 2012, Flagler Housing & Homeless Services at St. Joseph’s Villa has brought nearly $4 million in funds to the Petersburg community from federal, state, and private grants.

To date, 82% of households that have obtained permanent housing through Flagler did not return to a shelter one year after discharge.

“We are exceedingly honored and grateful to be entrusted with this transformational grant, which will impact thousands of our neighbors in need of safe and stable housing,” said Kathleen Burke Barrett, CEO of St. Joseph’s Villa. “The Villa is committed to ending chronic homelessness in our region through a collaborative approach with our partners. This investment from the Day 1 Families Fund puts us in a great position to succeed.”

The creation of the Housing Resource Center started the concept of “rapid rehousing” in the Crater Region, which places participants into permanent housing within the community. An alternative rehousing method places homeless people into “transitional housing,” while they look for employment and financial independence.

“Our goal with the funding is to prevent people from becoming homeless, to prevent people from having to come into the system, go to a shelter, and wait to be rapidly rehoused,” said Kimberly P. Tucker, Director of Housing and Homelessness Services at St. Joseph’s Villa. “Our goal is to have a little space to work with someone on problem solving and prevention.”

The Housing Resource Center in Petersburg can currently serve about 40 participants at any given time. Tucker estimated there to be around 60 people on its “By-name” list. They receive around 3,000 calls a year from people looking for rapid rehousing, job assistance or other resources.

In addition to catching distress early to prevent homelessness, St. Joseph’s Villa wants to use funding to better able to have 24-hour response for calls.

“The main advantage in having an after-hours is helping people that are literally homeless at that point, and they don’t know where to go for services in the evening or on the weekend,” Tucker said. “That’s what we really want to address, is how to direct someone to safety until the next business day.”

Overall St. Joseph’s Villa expects the one-time grant to help it reach 150 more families across its communities.

