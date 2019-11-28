SHORT GAP - Candra DelSignore was recognized during the recent Mineral County 4-H Achievement Day for her motivation and vision to replace the Council Circle at Camp Minco.

DelSignore knew a new circle was needed to improve the camp fire program for 4-H Camps, Sixth Grade Outdoor School and for other groups that use the camp.

She selected this challenge as her Senior Project with Keyser High School and started fund raising in the fall of 2018.

The project was completed in March of 2019 in time for Sixth Grade Camp.

This was an ambitious project and dream. Many groups and individuals made donations or contributed time to the project. Candra’s father, John DelSignore, served in a critical role providing the logistical and leadership skills needed to coordinate a building project. John will also say that Bill Boggs and Boggs Supply played a critical role in meeting the construction deadline. John’s leadership to support the vision means that Camp Minco now has a quality Council Circle that is more inclusive and that will last for the next generation of 4-Hers.

As a result of his significant contribution of months and weekends of time, the Mineral County 4-H Leader’s Association awarded him with the 2019 Mineral County Friend of 4-H Award.