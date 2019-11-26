WESTERNPORT - The town of Westernport will hold its annual Christmas tree blessing and lighting Wednesday evening on Main Street.



The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.; tree lighting is 6 p.m.

Entertainment will include Christmas music, sleigh rides, Disney characters, and free refreshments including hot chocolate, cider, hot dogs, cookies and cotton candy.

Everyone welcome to attend.