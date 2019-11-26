Royals lose three key seniors from last year's regional semifinal team, will turn to youngsters and a more up tempo style of play

PRINCE GEORGE — The Prince George Royals’ basketball team is entering the unknown in the 2019-2020 season. Last year’s team finished fourth in the region during the regular season, but were eliminated in the regional semifinals to the Varina Blue Devils.

Admittedly, head coach Travis Carr said it is going to be difficult to replace three of the top players from the 2018-2019 team that went on to play at the collegiate level. Jeff Jackson Jr. is now at Averett University, Patrick Gee at North Carolina Wesleyan, and Jajour Lambert at Mid Atlantic Christian University. Jackson and Lambert were named to 5B All-Region teams last season.

“They were instrumental in our success the last couple of seasons, especially last season,” said Carr.

Carr said Jackson’s size will be especially hard to replace with not much of a presence down low on the current team. Jackson stood at 6-foot-7, 200 pounds and anchored the paint for Prince George on offense and defense. What they can’t restore in height, Carr hopes they can make up for by stretching the floor better than in previous seasons.

This year, the Royals have some new faces jumping up from junior varsity as well as some guys who played on past varsity teams, including six seniors who can help give this team an identity early on. Overall, Carr believes this is one of the deeper teams he’s had when it comes to plugging in players off the bench.

“These guys are ready to come in and play any type of role they want to,” he stated.

One player expected to take the region by storm is sophomore guard Curtis Allen. Allen had an impressive summer playing in the LC Bird Summer League and is hoping to continue that this season. His brother, Christopher, is another player Carr says this team can lean on.

However, Johnny Soto is the outright captain for Prince George. Soto has played under Carr for the past three seasons and is considered an extension of the coaching staff while out on the floor.

“He’s really the floor general,” Carr said of Soto. ”I know the players kind of look up to him.”

Soto has been playing on varsity since he was a freshman, but his high school career didn’t start with the Royals. Soto is from New York where he attended Indian River Central High School in Philadelphia, NY.

When Soto moved to Virginia looking to continue his basketball career, he learned from the older players. Soto embraced any role he could off the bench before he eventually became the full-time starter as a junior. The six-foot point guard considers himself a facilitator, but this year he may take it upon himself to be a scorer.

Out of all the Prince George teams Soto has been on, he feels this team needs the most work. Soto is the only returning starter from last year and is unsure how things will shape out.

“I honestly have no idea where we are going to go,” he stated. “This is a young team, but I don’t think that’s an excuse. It’s up to them come to work and practice every day and make the right decisions on the court.”

According to Soto, the Royals will be a lot more fast-paced this season, which is a style that he prefers. He also agreed with his coach that three-point shooting is one of their strengths and could either make or break the team in some games.

While Soto is unsure what his expectations should be for the season, he still hopes Prince George will make the playoffs again and even reach the state tournament.

“I definitely want to go further,” said Soto. “We’ve made the playoffs the past few years, but I’m tired of losing. I want to go to states.”

The Royals begin their season Saturday, December 7 when they matchup against the Lakeland Cavaliers.