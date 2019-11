PRINCE GEORGE — State police said one person was killed in an early morning collision between a car and a tractor-trailer Tuesday on Interstate 95.

The victim has yet to be identified and not many details have been released, but state police said it happened around 2:07 a.m. on I-95 northbound at the 36-mile marker, about a mile north of the Carson exit.

An investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash, state police said.