CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County Police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred near the 21100 block of Chesterfield Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.

Police responded to the area for a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. Responding officers found the man, who was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Soon after, another adult male with a gunshot wound was found on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights. The man, identified as Wallace M. Delk Jr., 29, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, the investigation indicates that Delk and the other adult male shot each other. Delk, of the 14200 block of Beachmere Drive in Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.