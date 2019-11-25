SUSSEX — A skunk that was retrieved by animal control almost two weeks ago has tested positive for rabies, state health officials said Monday.

Four hunting beagles were exposed to the rabid skunk on Nov. 15, according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Health. The animal was picked up on Shingleton road east of Waverly.

VDH's statement did not say how the skunk was captured, nor did it provide any health information on the dogs.

Rabies is a viral disease usually associated with bats, raccoons and foxes. It is transmitted through the saliva of an animal, either by bite or scratch. Rabies, if left untreated, can cause death.

VDH is issuing a reminder to all animal owners to ensure their pets are vaccinated. The department also is cautioning people about avoiding contact with any wild animals.

For more information about how to avoid rabies, go to the Crater Health District website, www.craterhd.net.