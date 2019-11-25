LaVALE, Md. - A Frostburg man wanted on a warrant in Mineral County was arrested Saturday when Allegany County deputies were investigating CDS complaints at a LaVale hotel.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were utilizing an opioid grant to investigate a complaint of a person with a handgun at a LaVale motel.

Upon arrival, contact was made with Justin Edward Shriver of Frostburg, 35. Deputies learned that he was wanted on a warrant from Mineral County and they therefore placed him under arrest. A quantity of suspected heroin was found in his possession.

Shriver was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia, as well as the warrant that had been lodged as a detainer from Mineral County for failing to appear for court. Deputies said during their investigation at the suspect’s hotel room, the door opened and Erika Nichole Whetstone, 26, of Frostburg, came out of the room and was found in possession of suspected methamphetamines.

A check was made in the room and three other individuals were present and arrested on the following charges:

- Veronica Susan Ford, 28, Cumberland, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia

- Donald Matthew Garland, 36, Frostburg, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia. Garland also had an outstanding warrant from Allegany County for failure to appear for court.

- Nicholy James Washington, 30, Frostburg, possession of fentanyl, and fiving false information to a police officer.

All individuals are being held at the Allegany County Detention Center pending the next court hearing.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the arrests by Maryland State Police.















