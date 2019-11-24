Iconic Swift Creek Mill hosts local artist's exhibit, presents a Dickensian play -- and give the Butterfly her closeup

Wow...what a magnificent experience I had at the Swift Creek Mill Theatre!

The theatre located on Jefferson Davis Highway in South Chesterfield is featuring one of my favorite local artists, Henry E. Kidd.

On Nov. 13, I attended the opening night reception of the exhibit; Kidd’s artwork will be on display during the production of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” by Rupert Holmes which runs through Dec. 28.

The exhibit dedicated by Kidd honoring veterans of World War II is amazing! Gracing the historic walls in the Mill Room enhances their beauty even more…not that they needed it.

Kidd delivered an awesome presentation describing his pieces.

“I was very impressed tonight because most of the time artists don’t care to comment on their work, but Kidd gave us a nice opening on his work,” shared Dee Beville of Matoaca.

I love how Kidd paints characters within his paintings which may have absolutely nothing to do with the subject matter.

“I love to have fun and hide things in them,” Kidd commented.

Kidd has discreetly included the original Star Trek cast from Spock to Captain Kirk on down and also some of his heroes such as Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, Zorro, the Lone Ranger and Tonto, Clint Eastwood and John Wayne in some of his pieces.

One of my favorite collections derives from his visit to Florence, Italy.

“I do some silly things sometimes...I was so inspired by the statues in Florence in the same gallery where David was that I painted myself in the middle of the gallery painting,” shared Kidd. “Well, the painting in that painting in that painting...didn’t exist...until I did this one the next year.

Pointing at the artwork he calls ‘Classical Fife’, “This is a representation of the painting that I’m painting in that painting,” laughed Kidd along with the audience.

“People wonder why I call it ‘Classical Fife’; if you take a close look at the bust that nobody pays much attention to...you will see Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Opie, Aunt Bee, Thelma Lou, Helen, Floyd the barber, Otis the drunk and Goober,” Kidd pointed out to the crowd.

“I’m a big fan of Henry’s work; I really enjoy the fact that he picks a lot of local areas to include in his paintings like the Siege Museum one over there,” stated Nicholas Carico of Chester.

“I coordinated a WWII appreciation lunch and Kidd was gracious enough to display several of his WWII-themed paintings at the event,” added Carico. “He does a lot of work to support the veterans.”

If you can’t make it to Kidd’s exhibit at the theatre, you can view his artwork at Side Street Gallery & Gifts in Colonial Heights.

I returned two days later to partake in a scrumptious meal on the opening night of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”.

The meal included: mixed green salad [my choice] or roasted winter squash soup, warm dinner rolls, savory Shepherd's pie, roasted rockfish with herb-Panko crust, green beans & stewed tomatoes, saffron rice, piccadilly carrot soufflé, pickled watermelon rinds and bread pudding.

The previous day, I was limited to sipping chicken broth so every bite I ate at the Mill tasted absolutely incredible; I drove my table companions bonkers with my vocal appreciations which I was unaware I was doing until my friend Julia Bowman so kindly pointed it out.

Producing Artistic Director Tom Width and the cast members thrilled me with a walk-on role which took place on opening night prior to the prologue.

Two days prior, I found out I had to come up with my own costume. Yikes!

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” is based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel.

This hilarious whodunit invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer. The tale is presented as a show-within-a show, as the Music Hall Royale - a delightfully loony Victorian theatre company - presents Dickens’ brooding mystery.

After tearing apart my two closets, I pieced together the closest thing I could come up with to serve the proper time period.

The funny thing is...one of the garments I used to create my vintage look was a dress I purchased at a store in Amelia named Classic Touches. Within the antique store, the unique boutique "Street Angels" sells a collection of one-of-a-kind clothing designs catering to 'Wild Heart' fans of Stevie Nicks.

The Queen herself would appreciate her Bohemian style clothing being incorporated into a Dickensian play.

Managing Director Steve Koehler escorted me from the dining room to the dressing room.

Try to imagine eight women getting ready in a large closet...not a roomy walk-in-closet...more like...two closets side-by-side; I was quite impressed how they all worked together nicely while applying make-up, styling their hair, donning their costumes, etc.

“I love your costume,” stated actor Jacqueline O’Connor who portrays Princess Puffer. “It’s a lot like mine, and we both have feathers in our hair.”

O’Connor’s comment made me feel right at home amongst the tightly woven crew!

It was fun hanging out behind the curtains. Amidst the hustle and bustle, I overheard a lot of laughter.

PJ Llewellyn who portrays Reverend Crisparkle was assigned to be my handler.

Something different occurred during this production; cast members stayed in character while visiting with the audience before Width welcomed everyone.

Llewellyn presented the following rules to me: stay in character, speak in a British accent, and do not cuss.

I immediately thought of my British friend Una Harrison who has performed many times at the Mill.

My oldest when she was a child was one of Harrison’s kiddiewinks in her Theater with Children for Children program [also took summer theatre camp at the Mill]; I remember hearing Una saying, “Oh, sausage meat!” quite a lot so I made sure to drop that phrase a few times.

It was fun greeting members of the audience and following Llewellyn’s lead on impromptu dialogue. Afterward, I asked him how I did; he said I did good, but, apparently, I broke the rule of not touching people. Ha!

However, I couldn’t help myself when I spotted Ann Totty who I served on the Chesterfield Center for the Arts at Chester Foundation board with for many years.

I enjoyed the production; the cast was very entertaining! I loved watching their facial expressions.

The best review came from William Wickersham of Chesterfield, “I thought it was wonderful...absolutely eccentric.

“I really think the way they engaged the audience beforehand had everyone super excited,” added Wickersham. “I’ve never been to a play before and the aura that they created made it feel like Broadway.

“I’m absolutely going to see this play again; I had no idea what to expect; it was invigorating!”

