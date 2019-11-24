Delegate says decision by Dinwiddie to support non-binding sanctuary 'does not change' what she has always done

PETERSBURG — The resolution itself may not necessarily be binding, but the sentiment behind it is.

With Democrats poised to take control of the 2020 General Assembly, several counties across southside and other more rural areas of Virginia are trying to send a message to the new majority: Don't take away our rights to own guns.

To date, almost a dozen counties — including two in the Tri-City area — have adopted nonbinding resolutions declaring themselves "Second Amendment sanctuaries." It is a play on the declaration of "sanctuary cities," or cities that have vowed to protect immigrants from being sent back to their native countries. But in a Second Amendment Sanctuary, the push is to protect gun rights.

Democrats in both the House of Delegates and state Senate, led by Gov. Ralph S. Northam in the wake of a Virginia Beach mass shooting earlier this year, unsuccessfully tried to push what they termed "common-sense" gun control legislation, such as banning the use of assault weapons and bump stocks, initiating stricter background checks and passing red flag laws. But the Republican majorities in both chambers were able to block that from happening.

Following the Nov. 5 elections, which gave Democrats control of at least 54 House seats and 21 Senate seats, that legislative package will be on the calendar when the new legislature convenes in January.

In the meantime, gun rights groups launched a coordinated campaign across Virginia to persuade counties to let Richmond know what is on their minds.

Last week, Dinwiddie and Sussex counties joined the list of 2A sanctuaries. And while most of the counties on that list traditionally fall into the conservative voting line, both Dinwiddie and Sussex have "split" representation. Their delegates are Democrats, while their state senator is Republican.

Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg, who will represent all of Dinwiddie in the coming legislative session, said she does not see the resolution as affecting "my ability to govern as it relates to gun policy being considered during the 2020 session." Since she was first elected in 2015, Aird said rural localities have always been a part of her constituency. While she ran on a platform that contained tenets of gun control legislation — and according to the most recent election totals, she lost the rural parts of the 63rd District to her independent challenger — Aird said that does not mean she will automatically toe the party line.

"I’ve always recognized my diverse constituency when it comes to gun rights," Aird said. "The resolution does not change what I’ve always done, which is to work with sensible gun owners to assure both safety of the community and [the needs of] gun owners are met, while also finding the balance via policy for communities that are stricken with gun violence."

Del. Roslyn C. Tyler, a Democrat whose 75th District includes Sussex County, also will be facing scrutiny from her constituents on the issue. Last Thursday, the Sussex Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to agree to the 2A resolution, and that group included Tyler's husband, Rufus. While Rufus Tyler seemed hesitant initially to say anything about the resolution, he wound up voting in favor of it, adding that both he and his wife support Second Amendment rights.

A message left for Roslyn Tyler seeking comment has not yet been returned. In the Nov. 5 election, Tyler narrowly lost her home base of Sussex to her Republican challenger, H. Otto Wachsmann Jr.

Supporters of the 2A Sanctuary resolution said they plan to continue pushing counties to agree to the resolution. A website from a gun rights group called Ammoland specifically has targeted Chesterfield County to get behind the movement, and similar actions are anticipated in Prince George County.

Staff Writer Logan Barry contributed to this article.

