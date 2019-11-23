PETERSBURG — A man is fighting for his life at VCU Medical Center in Richmond after police said he was cut on the forehead during a confrontation with another man Friday morning.

The victim, who was unidentified, was found shortly before 8 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South West Street, in the city's western end. He originnally was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, then Medflighted to VCU after it was deterimined his injury was life-threatening.

Police arrested Deshone Scott, 40, of Petersburg, shortly after the incident was reported. He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is being held pending a court appearance.