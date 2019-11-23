Generals headed to fourth-straight regional championship game

CULPEPPER, CO. — In August, the Dinwiddie Generals were struggling in ways the program hadn't in over a decade. In November, they are making the kind of playoff run that Generals fans are accustomed to, and "peaking at the right time," according to head coach Billy Mills.

Dinwiddie defeated the defending Region 4B champion Eastern View on the road Friday night, 25-17, avenging their regional championship loss from a year ago. Dinwiddie will be making a fourth-straight regional championship appearance next week against Patrick Henry of Ashland, who defeated Louisa 16-15 Friday. Details on time and location for the Reigon 4B championship game were not confirmed as this piece was being written.

The Generals were an emotional group in the moments immediately following the win, celebrating on the field as tearful Eastern View players dropped to the ground in dismay. Mills made an impassioned speech to the team, and beamed with pride afterward.

"They know what adversity's like. They understand it," Mills said of his team. Dinwiddie started the season 1-3 for the first time since 2006, after an overtime loss to Prince George on Sep. 27. "We knew that they were getting ready to turn the corner. What better time to do it (than) right now."

The Generals defense led the way in the win, particularly in the third quarter. All four of Dinwiddie's possessions in the third quarter began on Eastern View's side of the 50-yard line, courtesy of an interception, fumble, turnover on downs and a punt. Dinwiddie outscored Eastern View 12-0 in the quarter thanks to those short fields, and added a third-successive touchdown 92-seconds into the fourth quarter.

"They presented a pretty big challenge," Mills said of the Eastern View offense, which was scoring 43.4 points per game prior to facing Dinwiddie. Eastern View's 17 points were the second-fewest they had scored all season, and just the third time they scored fewer than 35. "We put a lot on our kids to be able to match up to what they were doing. (The defense) bowed up when we needed to." Mills noted the importance of holding Eastern View to an opening-drive field goal on a drive that chewed up 7:21 and 71 yards as setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Reggie Barlow, who left the game due to injury in the third quarter, led the Generals with 121 rushing yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Brenton Hilton and backup-tailback Antonio Tucker also added running scores. Hilton was 8-for-17 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown, a 36-yard strike to Cedric Drumgoole on a fourth-and-10. It was Drumgoole's only reception of the day.

Those early-season struggles are now a distant memory for the Generals, who faced as tough a regular season schedule as anyone in the Greater Richmond region.

"We went through some growing pains, and it's tough to go through growing pains against Massaponnax and North Stafford," Mills said. Five teams that Dinwiddie faced in the regular season made it to the Regional Semifinal round of the playoffs, and seven total Dinwiddie regular season opponents earned postseason bids. "We knew that if we could grow up a little bit and mature and keep our confidence that it would work out."

BARLOW INJURY

Robert Barlow Jr. has been central to Dinwiddie's late season success. He went down with a sprained ankle in the third quarter of Friday's game. Afterward, Barlow was on his feet and moving around on the sideline, but with a noticeable limp. Following the game, Mills didn't believe the injury to be too serious, though he did not allow Barlow did not return to action after going down. "I ain't going to say I didn't want to put him back in, but I think too much of him as a kid," Mills said. "I love that kid, and I don't want to see him get hurt."

NUMBER 300

The win was the 300th victory in the history of Dinwiddie football, a program that began in 1965. The Generals had an all-time record of 300-280-7.