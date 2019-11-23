11th District senator maintains she still is a Republican representative, despite caucus statement she was not

State Sen. Amanda F. Chase, whose district includes Colonial Heights and southern Chesterfield County, has quit the Senate Republican Caucus in light of James City County Sen. Thomas K. Norment Jr. — with whom she has had a public feud — being elected the Senate's now-minority leader.

In a tersely worded statement issued Friday, Chase said she chose to leave the caucus because "I cannot continue to support Senator Tommy Norment as leader." Chase said having the same leadership in place as the minority party "will not be good for the Commonwealth, as it has just been proven by a complete party flip of the Senate and the House."

Republicans held a tender majority in the Senate over the past two years with a 21-19 tilt. However, the Nov. 5 legislative elections changed that, giving Democrats a two-seat edge in the Senate and a minimum five-seat edge in the House of Delegates. It is the first time in two decades the Democrats have controlled both the legislature and the executive branch.

Chase, who was re-elected by a comfortable margin in the 11th Senate District despite targeted Democratic efforts to oust her, also said leaving the caucus does not mean she is giving up on the GOP, despite a statement from Norment Friday to the contrary.

"While we respect her right to make this decision," Norment said in the statement, "the people of Amelia, Chesterfield and Colonial Heights voted to be represented by a Republican in the Senate. Now, they will not be."

Chase fired back that it was not up to Norment or anyone in the caucus to decide if a Republican represents the district.

"I am a Republican, always have been and always will be," added Chase. "I don’t need a caucus to do the work of the people. The people voted me back in and I’ll continue fighting for the commonwealth."

Chase, who will start a second term in the Senate in January, has not made it a secret of her disdain for Senate GOP leadership. Earlier this year, she chided Norment and others for not siding with her in a well-documented verbal battle she had with a Capitol Police officer who would not let her park closer to the state Capitol last March. Norment released a statement shortly thereafter reiterating the Senate Republican support for the police officers.

In addition to state leadership, she also has been at odds with local GOP leadership. Prior to the election, the Chesterfield Republican Party said it was stripping her membership over public disputes with county Sheriff Karl Leonard, a fellow Republican who was re-elected sheriff Nov. 5 by a wide margin, by publicly supporting Leonard's opponent.

The state Republican Party, when contacted by The Progress-Index, declined to comment on Chase's decision, deferring to the Norment statement.

