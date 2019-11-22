Editor’s note: We are unable to accept church announcements regarding regular services. Please include street address and location of the event with submissions. Church news items can be sent to churchnews@progress-index.com.

Christian Tabernacle, Bethany Baptist

PETERSBURG — Christian Tabernacle and Bethany Baptist will be coming together for a Thanksgiving service with dinner and a clothes closet on Nov. 28 at 1001 W. High St. at 10 a.m. All are invited to come. The hosts are Bishop Kenneth and Michelle Hicks and guest preacher is Rev. Eli Melvin. For more information call Bishop Hicks at 573-842-9875.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

NORTH CHESTERFIELD — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3541 Cogbill Road, will hold Sounds of Advent, a “come-and-see” event, on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, and includes Nativity scenes on display and light refreshments following the concert. Please bring new, gently used, and handmade baby items to donate to Newborns in Need. For more information, contact Kasey Tross at 804-349-9995.

Easter Baptist

WAVERLY — Easter Baptist Church, 13454 Jerusalem Plank Road, will celebrate their 129th church anniversary on Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. The special guests will be pastor Eula Banks and Saint Luke UCC. The public is invited.

Galilee Baptist

STONY CREEK — Galilee Baptist Church, 12392 Lee Ave., will celebrate Rev. Ronnie Franklin’s first pastoral anniversary along with First Lady Shikee Franklin on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. Rev. Holly and St. John Baptist Church will render services. The public is invited to attend.

Harvest International Full Gospel Center

PETERSBURG — Harvest International Full Gospel Center, 1017 W. Washington St., will continue their semi-annual Pastors, Ministers, Laypersons Fellowship (PMLF) Conference on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m., with a Consecration service. The registration fee is $20 for adults and $10 for youth over 10 years old. Dress code is casual. Friday night will be a special consecration service. Refreshments served from 6-7 p.m. There will be a praise and dance team. For questions, contact the church 804-861-2850 form 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The public is invited.

The church will host guest speaker apostle Mary P. Bonner at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave. in Petersburg on Nov. 24 at 7:30 a.m. A youth service will be held at 10 a.m. The church will travel to the Southside Aquatic Center, 1750 Campostella Road in Norfolk at noon with Bonner and elder Priscilla Richardson as the speakers. The public is invited to the services. For more information, contact the church at 804-861-2850.

Ivey Memorial United Methodist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, will host its annual community Thanksgiving meal and fellowship event on Nov. 24 at 11:45 a.m. following the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The public is invited. For more information, visit www.iveymemorial.org.

Merchants Hope Episcopal

NORTH PRINCE GEORGE — Merchants Hope Episcopal Church, 11500 Merchants Hope Road, will celebrate Thanksgiving with a home-cooked traditional Thanksgiving meal after the 10 a.m. worship service on Nov. 24. All are welcome to attend.

Mt. Level Baptist

DINWIDDIE — The Divine Purpose praise dance ministry of Mt. Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Road, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a dance extravaganza on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. For more information about MLBC Divine Purpose, contact the chairperson at 804-691-6876.

New Hope Baptist

CHESTERFIELD — New Hope Baptist Church, 6030 Woodpecker Road, will host The Harvesters in concert on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The Harvesters are a gospel quartet from North Carolina. A love offering will be collected. There will be refreshments in the church social hall following the concert.

Olive Branch Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Olive Branch Baptist Church, 1119 Boydton Plank Road, will hold Holy Communion on Nov. 24 at the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services.

The church will hold their Thanksgiving Day service on Nov. 28 at 8:45 a.m.

Tri City Community Outreach

PETERSBURG — Tri City Community Outreach will hold its annual community feeding for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Halifax Street, across from Wilkerson Funeral Home. All are welcome to assist in serving. Donations of gently-used clothing are also accepted. For more information contact Elder Green at 804-878-6205.

Union Branch Baptist

CHESTERFIELD — Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, will celebrate their 129th church anniversary on Nov. 24. The guest preacher for the 10 a.m. service will be Rev. Kimberly Clark and Rev. Dr. Gregory M. Howard of First Baptist Church East End in Newport News at 2 p.m. There will be no 8 a.m. service. Fellowship hour will be at 9 a.m.; dinner will be served after the 10 a.m. service. For more information, call Rev. Janet Wynn, executive minister, at 804-590-2220.

The Senior Ministry of the church will hold their Christmas worship and luncheon on Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Jeremiah Tillman of First Baptist Church in Petersburg. Music will be by the Blackstone Community Chorus. RSVP by Nov. 29 with number of persons attending. Call Carolyn Branch at 804-275-1322 or Mary Marshall 804-526-3235.