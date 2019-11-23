KEYSER - Keyser Primary School has a new look out front as Tommy Hardy's Eagle Scout project to landscape around the digital sign is complete with mums, a pumpkin and scarecrow.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

A member of Troop 27 and a sophomore at Keyser High School, Hardy gained the approval for his project from the Mineral County Board of Education in September and recently turned the project over to the school with a special event including the kindergarten class.

After the initial planning, work began as Brian Redman donated his time and the use of his John Deere backhoe and members of Troop 27 donated countless hours of labor as the area was excavated and the landscaping stones placed.

With generous contributions toward equipment and supplies by Boggs Supply, the project progressed including filling with gravel and soil for the planting of the mums. The finished product included grading around the sign.

Hardy offers his thanks to all who made his project possible, including the expertise and assistance from his grandfather Eddie Orndorff, donations from the Keyser Moose Lodge 662, Keyser Women of the Moose and Keyser VFW Post 3518 and all who donated of their time and talents.



