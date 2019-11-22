CUMBERLAND - A Lonaconing man who teaches kindergarten has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor involving students at Northeast Elementary School in Cumberland.

CUMBERLAND - A Lonaconing man who teaches kindergarten has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor involving students at Northeast Elementary School in Cumberland.

According to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit (C3I), officers arrested Cole Derek Green, 36, on Friday after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.

According to a release from C3I, On Nov. 12, 2019, the Allegany County Department of Social Services - Child Protective Services received a complaint that Green, a kindergarten teacher at Northeast Elementary School, had been touching students in an inappropriate manner. A joint investigation was initiated at that time by Child Protective Services, the Allegany County Board of Education, and C3I.

Through interviews, C3I investigators learned that an adult witness had observed Green, on two separate occasions while in the classroom, place his hands under the clothing of two different female kindergarten students and touch them in a sexual manner, thinking that he could not be seen while doing so.

Child Protective Services conducted precautionary interviews of every student in the class. None of the other students disclosed that they had been touched by Green in an inappropriate manner.

Green was immediately placed on administrative leave by the Allegany County Board of Education when the allegations were first learned, and has been out of the classroom and school since that time.

At the time of the arrest Friday, C3I investigators executed a search warrant at Green's residence in Lonaconing. Numerous electronic communication devices were seized at that time, to be examined for evidence related to the crimes. In addition, C3I investigators also served a search warrant on Green's classroom in order to seize additional electronic communication devices for examination.

Green is facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor, fourth degree sex offense by a person in position of authority, and related charges, for each victim.

He was taken before a District Court Commissioner, and is currently being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending his next court appearance

The investigation is continuing.



