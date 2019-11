KEYSER - Keyser saw its playoff hopes dashed Friday night as the Golden Tornado fell to nemesis Bluefield 43-20 in second-round play at Bluefield.

KEYSER - Keyser saw its playoff hopes dashed Friday night as the Golden Tornado fell to nemesis Bluefield 43-20 in second-round play at Bluefield.

Keyser's season ends with a exceptional 10-2 record, and Bluefield advances to face No. 1 Fairmont Senior next week.

For the full account of the Keyser-Bluefield game, see Tuesday's News Tribune.