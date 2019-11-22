The West Virginia Association of Optometric Physicians (WVAOP) is proud to announce that Brianna Goodson of Ravenswood, has been awarded the Paraoptometric of the Year for 2019. The Paraoptometric of the Year is awarded to an outstanding Paraoptometric staff member who has demonstrated a significant contribution to the Optometric profession.

Goodson has worked for Ravenswood Eyecare since the age of 19. She was hired as a receptionist in 2006, and two years later, she was promoted to Office Manager. She recently passed her CPOA certification test and is enrolled in Essilor’s ECPU Management Development Program where she is set to graduate at SECO in March 2020. She has also attended all of the National Vision Source meetings since 2010 and attended SECO for the last 13 years.

Goodson has been blessed to go on two Optometric mission trips within the last few years, where she assisted in screening, dispensing, repairing, adjusting, and whatever else was needed of her. She loves helping people in any way she can, whether it be her patients, her neighbors, her family, or someone that just needs something done.

Goodson has also been known to lay a floor, shingle roofs, paint, work on plumbing, weed eating, and the list goes on. She was raised by hard-working parents and was taught and shown to never let lazy be in her vocabulary.

Goodson has been married to her husband, Tommy, for 15 years and they have two wonderful children; Emily, 11 and Matthew, 8. At home, Goodson stays busy running with her kids to whatever is on their schedules.

She also loves to travel with her family and do fun things while making lots of memories that will last a lifetime. During her spare time (when she finds the time), she enjoys reading, biking, walking, and anything that gets her out in nature. She is active in her church and blessed to have a wonderful church family.

“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Goodson as an asset to our Association,” President of the WVAOP Dr. Mark Cinalli said. “With her loyalty and devotion to the Optometric profession, it is with great honor that she is awarded Paraoptometric of the Year for 2019.”

Goodson accepted her award at the 2019 Annual Congress meeting held in Charleston on Nov. 2.

The WVAOP is comprised of over 180 Optometrists from all 55 counties in West Virginia.