FAIRMONT - The Frankfort Falcons fell to No. 1 seed Fairmont Senior Friday with a final score of 31-7.

The loss ended the season for Frankfort with an impressive 9-3 record, and enabled Fairmont Senior to advance to face Bluefield next week.

For the full account of the Frankfort-Fairmont game, see Tuesday's News Tribune.